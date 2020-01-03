Senate ethics officer drops review of Boisvenu after Conservative Senator apologizes, severs ties with far-right Facebook groups

Senate Ethics Officer Pierre Legault has completed his examination of Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu’s ties to far-right Facebook groups, saying the Conservative Senator may have violated the Senate’s code of conduct, but had set things right by apologizing and promising to change the way he uses the social media platform in the future.

The Dec. 19 decision, outlined in what’s called a “preliminary determination letter” to Sen. Boisvenu, follows complaints filed by the government’s outgoing representative in the Chamber, Senator Peter Harder (Ottawa, Ont.), and Independent Senator Marc Gold (Stadacona, Que.) in August. Those complaints alleged that Sen. Boisvenu had violated the Senate’s Ethics and Conflict of Interest Code—specifically, sections that require Senators to behave with “dignity” and integrity, and to avoid acting in a way that reflects poorly on Senators.

Senators Harder and Gold alleged that Sen. Boisvenu (La Salle, Que.) violated those terms of the Code when he became a member of several Facebook groups that spread hateful or racist messages, and by posting the comment “always a show” underneath an online post by one of these groups of a news story about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) visit to a gay bar in Vancouver.

Sen. Boisvenu was previously a member of Facebook groups hosted or frequented by members of white supremacist or anti-immigrant organizations, including Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West (known by its German acronym PEGIDA), Yellow Vests Canada, the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens, Quebec’s La Meute, and another group associated with fringe French politician Marine Le Pen, according to reporting in 2017 by the Canadian Press and in 2019 by Vice.

Sen. Boisvenu said in 2017 that Ms. Le Pen’s Alliance of Patriots was against religious accommodation, not immigration, and that he joined the group associated with La Meute out of curiosity. He said he had joined PEGIDA Quebec by accident, and had removed himself from the group.

Sen. Boisvenu apologized in a Sept. 30 letter to Mr. Legault for allowing his Facebook account to “be associated with certain far-right groups,” according to Mr. Legault’s report. In that letter, according to the report, Mr. Boisvenu said he had been added to those groups by others, and took responsibility for allowing that to happen.

“I am not racist. I believe in the inherent dignity and worth of each human being. I stand for the diversity, multiculturalism, and equality that this country proudly upholds,” Sen. Boisvenu wrote, later adding that he rejected “extremist and hateful views,” according to the report.

He also wrote that his “always a show” comment about Mr. Trudeau’s visit to Vancouver’s Fountainhead Pub in July—widely reported as possibly the first ever visit by a sitting Canadian prime minister to a gay bar—wasn’t intended as a shot at gay Canadians, but “only referred to political theatre by the prime minister.”

Sen. Boisvenu told Mr. Legault that he had blocked the far right Facebook groups he had been a member of, as well as an additional 50 groups and 280 Facebook “friends” who he believed may be associated with hateful ideologies.

Mr. Legault decided that he need not determine whether Sen. Boisvenu had in fact violated the Senate’s code of conduct, pointing to a clause in the Code that allows him to decide that a potential violation had been “addressed and remedied” to his satisfaction.

Mr. Legault wrote that Sen. Boisvenu’s apology and remedial actions were enough to satisfy that criteria, but added that he had “serious concerns about [Sen. Boisvenu’s] conduct,” and would have pursued the matter if Sen. Boisvenu had not apologized and removed himself from those groups. He also said his conclusion was conditional upon Sen. Boisvenu posting a public apology on Facebook, which he did on Dec. 30.

In his Facebook post, Sen. Boisvenu said that, “without wanting to, some of my comments in reaction to my news feed” had been associated with groups promoting ideas that he did not support.

“My intention was not to promote this kind of content. By the way, I repeat my opposition to racist, hate, and discrimination ideas. I sincerely apologize for allowing my name to be associated with groups that promote such ideas. I repeat the importance of getting more information about these groups and their users to discover their true nature. In order to meet my obligations as a Senator, I have also put in place measures that will help me be more vigilant and careful,” wrote Sen. Boisvenu.

Sen. Boisvenu told Mr. Legault that his staff had started checking his Facebook page daily to ensure he was not added to any objectionable groups, and were also checking to ensure that his thousands of Facebook “friends” did not include any “problematic” individuals.

Sen. Boisvenu did not immediately respond to attempts to reach him on Jan. 2.

Sen. Gold told The Hill Times in an emailed statement that he thought Mr. Legault’s analysis and decision were “comprehensive and balanced,” and that Sen. Boisvenu’s apology and remedial actions were “timely, appropriate, and honourable.”

“I am completely satisfied with the decision and the outcome,” he wrote.

Sen. Harder’s office issued a statement to The Hill Times that said “Canadian lawmakers have a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of dignity, and as such should not engage with groups online—or elsewhere—that promote racist, discriminatory, or hateful ideas. An apology and social media review were necessary measures in this case. I accept the apology.”

“The Senator in question should remain vigilant to ensure future social media activity does not function to legitimize extremist groups.”

