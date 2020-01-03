Reconciliation or not: it’s time to pick a lane

This was a government that was supposed to honour the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, its findings and mandate, and the Calls to Action and objectives. The same goes with the implementation of the Spirit Bear Plan.
Indigenous women pictured on Sept. 30, 2019, honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at a ceremony at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Is Canada forgetting the pain and hard work that went into its 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) process, the nation to nation relationships sought moving forward, and so on?
