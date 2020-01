Andrew Scheer has become the star of a circus act that he continues to refuse to acknowledge. He would serve all better if he simply left the stage, completely.

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, pictured on Dec. 5, 2019, on the Hill reacting to the Throne Speech, a month after Conservative MPs voted against giving themselves the power to boot Mr. Scheer out as party leader. On Nov. 27, 2019, a group of conservatives, 'Conservative Victory,' calls on Mr. Scheer to resign. On Dec. 12, 2019, Mr. Scheer announces he will resign as party leader but will stay on until the party chooses a new leader.