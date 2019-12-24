Countries left to ‘absolute uncertainty’ without WTO appeals body, says senior Chilean trade official

Rodrigo Yañez, Chilean vice-minister of trade, says the World Economic Forum in Davos will be an 'important milestone' to measure the status of the WTO.
Vice-minister of trade, Rodrigo Yañez, is Chile's top politically appointed trade official. While he was in Ottawa earlier this month, he met with Canada's International Trade Minister Mary Ng. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
As a World Trade Organization’s appellant panel on dispute settlements loses its power, the Chilean vice-minister of trade was in Ottawa to champion a fix to the global trading organization.
