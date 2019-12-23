AFN’s Perry Bellegarde appeals to feds for consistency in ‘messaging’ on reconciliation

In a wide-ranging, year-end interview, AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde discusses the government’s contentious push against the Human Rights Tribunal’s compensation order, getting UNDRIP passed in year one, and grappling with the youth suicide crisis, among other issues.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, pictured on Sept. 9, 2019, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, says educating and having relationships with all Senators will be critical in ensuring support for the passage of legislation affirming the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in this minority Parliament.