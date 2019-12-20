Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Some Conservative MPs ‘upset,’ ‘disappointed’ in wake of reports raising questions about Scheer’s family, office expenses

By Abbas Rana      Dec. 20, 2019

Dustin van Vugt, executive director of the Conservative Party at the time, who wrote the cheque ‘is gone,' but Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who 'cashed' the cheque ‘is still around,’ says a Conservative MP, saying there's a ‘double standard' at play.

Some Conservative MPs are 'disappointed' and 'upset' with negative stories coming out about Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's family and the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, saying anymore negative information may make it unrealistic for the the leader to stay on. Abbas Rana
Some Conservative caucus members are upset by the stories about Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s family and his leadership office’s expenses, warning that if more negative information comes out, it would be unrealistic for him to stay on until a new leader is elected at the party’s convention.

“This is not good for the party,” said one Conservative MP who spoke to The Hill Times on not-for-attribution basis in order to speak candidly.

For more than a month after the election, Mr. Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) insisted that he would stay on as party leader. But in a surprise move, on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 12, Mr. Scheer announced he would be stepping down once a new leader is chosen. He broke the news to the caucus that morning, at a meeting that was supposed to centre on the party’s strategy in response to the newly negotiated NAFTA.

In a “rushed and sudden change,” according to the source, the caucus meeting time was moved to the morning. After a “substantive discussion” on USMCA, Mr. Scheer told his caucus he would no longer lead the party, Conservative MPs told The Hill Times.

Following Mr. Scheer’s announcement on the House floor that he was resigning, Conservative MPs and Senators held another caucus meeting in the evening to decide who will be their interim leader. In the meeting, Mr. Scheer expressed his desire to stay on as the leader until the party elects a new one.

His announcement came on the same day Global News reported that the party had been subsidizing the private school tuition costs for four of Mr. Scheer’s children. Dustin van Vugt, the party’s executive director at the time, defended the costs, saying in a statement, “all proper procedures were followed and signed off on by the appropriate people.” He was fired from his position in the wake of the revelations for reportedly making the arrangement without informing other party executives.

The Conservatives’ National Council has also ordered an internal audit into the party’s expenses following a Global News report earlier this week that the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, or the OLO, has filed expenses worth about $900,000 to the party—about $700,000 more than the usual amount. The Conservative Party did not respond to phone and email interview requests, but told Global News that the expenses went up significantly because of the partisan political activities in the pre-writ period before the election.

Conservative sources told The Hill Times the caucus did not hold a vote, but that an overwhelming majority of members expressed their support for Mr. Scheer, to maintain stability in the day-to-day functions of the party. Still, some Conservative MPs are disappointed that Mr. Scheer’s supporters didn’t leave any time for questions about why the leader accepted a tuition-fee subsidy from the party.

“There just seemed to be this mob mentality amongst Members who were going into essentially a frenzy, expressing their support and confidence in him,” said a second Conservative MP in a not-for-attribution interview.

Conservative MP Peter Kent says he has confidence in Andrew Scheer. He is disappointed with ‘malcontent’ party insiders leaking damaging information to the media. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

“Quite frankly, I’m disappointed that … just almost everyone was ready to just jump on board and stand here, and attack anyone who was bringing this information to light, rather than what I think is the responsible approach, which is to say, at least, ‘Can you shed some light on what these allegations are, and if there’s more to come?’ But that didn’t happen.”

Some Conservative MPs said that the story has provoked anger and disappointment in the party’s base.

Conservative MP Peter Kent (Thornhill, Ont.) told The Hill Times he has confidence in Mr. Scheer’s leadership, and in his integrity. He expressed disappointment with “malcontent Conservative insiders,” who have been leaking negative information to the media. Mr. Kent declined to discuss the tuition subsidy to Mr. Scheer’s children, or the $900,000 in expenses, saying he did not have the details.

“I’m disgusted that someone would have leaked that information … from the inside. But, I think, that in the fullness of time, that’s going that’s going to be addressed. But again, I don’t have anything more to say than that,” said Mr. Kent.

“I believe that Andrew Scheer is an honest man and is an honourable man,” Mr. Kent said. “And I believe that those in charge of administering the party’s finances should be responsible for explaining to the party and the party members how that diligence was applied to the files that they were managing. … I can’t respond to rumours.”

One MP said there’s a bit a double standard at play. “The guy who wrote the cheque [Mr. van Vugt] is gone, but the one who cashed it [Mr. Scheer] is still around,” said the MP. “To me, that’s a double standard and my constituents are raising questions about it.”

Some Conservative MPs said they are disappointed that another story has come out related to expenses, which is politically damaging for the party’s reputation, and is hurting morale among rank-and-file members. They hoped the party would share the results of the audit, and explain the decision to subsidize the tuition fees of Mr. Scheer’s children with caucus members.

If more negative information surfaces, they said Mr. Scheer might have to leave earlier than the leadership convention, which has yet to be scheduled. The party is, however, scheduled to meet for a policy convention in April in Toronto. But there’s a possibility it could be cancelled and revamped into a leadership convention.

“If the House had been sitting, the caucus may have pushed Scheer out because this stuff is bad. We don’t need this for the party’s reputation,” said one MP.

“The House is coming back in late January. If more stuff [comes] out, or the audit [confirms] misspending, he may have to leave by February.”

But another MP said he is giving Mr. Scheer the benefit of the doubt, and is willing to wait for the results of the audit. But, he added, that if the audit shows any misappropriation of funds on Mr. Scheer’s part—or anyone in his inner circle—then it would be problematic for the leader to stay on.

“If the money was spent for inappropriate things, or if things were charged well above value, you know that could potentially caste doubt whether he can survive until April,” said the MP.

The Hill Times 

Abbas Rana

Abbas Rana is the assistant deputy editor of The Hill Times.
- arana@hilltimes.com

