‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the world,

Stock in Xanax inflated as the ****show unfurled.

In a Washington split like a log with an ax,

They were impeaching a president—not the one with the sax.

As the details emerged of a hit on Ukraine,

America’s mayor broke up with his brain,

For a boss who was willing to sell out Donbas.

Option one: take out Joe, option two: kiss my ass.