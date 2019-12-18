Senators to debate cutting ‘opposition,’ critics, out of Senate rules

The leader of the Senate’s largest group has proposed cutting references to “opposition” leaders and legislation “critics” out of the Senate rulebook, the latest step in a campaign to permanently entrench the independence project begun in the Senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and carried on by many of the Senators he has appointed.

Senator Yuen Pau Woo (British Columbia) gave notice of a motion in the Senate on Dec. 11 to delete references to “opposition” and “leader of the opposition” throughout the Rules of the Senate, which guide procedure in the Chamber. Instead, the Rules will use terms like “all the leaders and facilitators,” if Sen. Woo’s motion is passed.

The motion would also delete references to opposition “critics” for legislation, and replace them with references to a “spokesperson” for each bill in every group except the one that sponsors the legislation.

Sen. Woo was re-elected to a second two-year term as Independent Senators Group (ISG) leader last week, in an anonymous, secret ballot conducted by the group electronically. He was challenged by Independent Senator Murray Sinclair (Manitoba), the former head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The ISG is not releasing the results of the vote, beyond the fact that Sen. Woo was the winner. ISG deputy leader Raymonde Saint-Germain (De la Vallière, Que.) was also acclaimed to serve another term in her role, after running for the job unopposed.

The ISG currently holds 51 of the 100 occupied seats in the Senate. Sen. Woo and other Independent Senators have spoken repeatedly of the need to continue to make the Senate more independent and less partisan, as has outgoing government representative Senator Peter Harder (Ottawa, Ont.).

The Senate Conservatives currently form the opposition, with 24 seats, the second most in the Chamber. The Rules of the Senate currently deem that the leader of the “party” with the most seats in the Senate other than the government is the leader of the opposition in the Senate. That Senator, and others in their leadership team, are given some special rights and privileges in the Chamber. The Senate Conservatives are the only group remaining in the Senate that has formal ties to a political party.

Sen. Woo’s motion would not delete the definitions of “opposition leader” or “opposition whip” from the Rules of the Senate, but would eliminate other references to those titles throughout the Rules. The motion would permanently extend the powers now held by the opposition leader and whip to the leaders of other groups in the Senate, currently including the ISG and Canadian Senators Group. Any group with nine or more members is formally recognized by the Senate.

Those powers currently include extra speaking time, ex-officio status on committees, formal involvement in decisions to defer votes or select members of the Ethics Committee, and more.

The ISG leadership had some, but not all of the same rights and powers as the government and opposition leaders in the Senate during the last session of Parliament. Those were provided only temporarily by an agreement that expired at the end of the session.

Sen. Woo’s motion would also eliminate the right to unlimited speaking time during debate currently enjoyed by the government and opposition Senate leaders, instead limiting them to 45 minutes, and would explicitly bar ex-officio committee members—group leaders—from voting during committee meetings.

“Over the coming weeks, we are looking forward to consulting further with our Senate colleagues about changes in rules and practices that we will be pursuing in the new year,” Sen. Woo said in a statement emailed to The Hill Times. “Most Senators agree with the broad objectives we are trying to achieve: a more open and accountable Senate; less partisan gamesmanship and time wasting; and the equality of all Senators and recognized Senate groups.”

Motion to ‘fix things that aren’t broken,’ says Tory leader

Sen. Woo told reporters last month that he wanted to change the Rules of the Senate so that the leaders of the government and opposition in the Chamber don’t have special powers that aren’t given to other groups, which include a majority of the Senators in the Chamber.

The existing Rules “entrench this duopoly of power and privilege,” said Sen. Woo.

Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett (Landmark, Man.) told The Hill Times in an interview last week that has was not surprised by the motion, but said the scale of proposed changes amounted to a motion “on steroids.”

He said Sen. Woo was “trying to undo what our founding fathers started 152 years ago” when the Senate was established, and “fix things that aren’t broken.”

“We need to have a government, and we need to have an official opposition in the Senate,” he said.

Sen. Plett said he did not believe the motion would take away any rights or powers in the Senate from his leadership group, but he said he needed more time to study the motion to be sure.

Debate has not yet begun on the motion, and the Senate is adjourned until Feb. 4. Sen. Plett said he would probably suggest that the motion be sent to the Senate Rules Committee for further study. The members of that committee have not yet been chosen. If Sen. Woo presses to have the motion dealt with in the Senate Chamber instead, and has support from other ISG Senators, that could represent an early flashpoint in the debate over the motion in the new year.

“This isn’t going to come to a vote for a while. There will be lots of debate,” said Sen. Plett.

Senator Scott Tannas (Alberta), the interim leader of the Canadian Senators Group—the Senate’s third largest, with 13 members—said he shares Sen. Woo’s objective to try and “bring parity amongst all the leaders.”

However, he also said he believes the Senate must have an “organized opposition … that gets up every day and figures out what holes they should be poking in the legislation that’s being proposed by the government.”

Sen. Tannas said he plans to examine each of the changes proposed in the motion individually, rather than viewing it as a package.

The Senate has changed dramatically in the past four years. Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) cut ties with the Senate Liberal caucus in 2014 and began appointing non-affiliated, non-partisan Senators after coming to power in 2015. The non-affiliated Independent Senators Group formed in 2016, has become dominated by Trudeau-appointed Senators, and holds far more seats than any other group. Last month, another non-affiliated group formed in the Senate when Senators left the ISG and Conservative Senate Caucus to form the Canadian Senators Group.

The motion to change the Rules of the Senate won’t likely be the last of the proposals to change the Red Chamber for good. Mr. Trudeau has promised to change the Parliament of Canada Act, including to provide higher salaries for leaders of Senate groups besides the government and opposition.

Both Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, Que.) and Queen’s Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc (Beauséjour, N. B.) have been tasked by Mr. Trudeau to do that work to update the legislation to “to reflect the Senate’s new non-partisan role.”

peter@hilltimes.com

—With files from Samantha Wright Allen