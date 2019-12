If we wish to maintain the moral high ground to chastise brutal regimes like Beijing and Tehran, Canada needs to stop propping up one in Baghdad.

Major-General Jennie Carignan officially assumes command of the NATO Mission Iraq from Major-General Dany Fortin at a Transfer of Authority Ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 26, 2019. Canada should never have deployed to Iraq because our mission there was never clear and now it has lost all meaning, writes Scott Taylor.