A roadmap for the government to act against gender-based violence

To its credit, the Trudeau government, 2.0 edition, has responded to the call I and other advocates have been making for a national action plan to combat gender-based violence. The Throne Speech was understandably short on details. Needless to say, the action plan should be truly comprehensive in its scope, embrace best practices, and be based on extensive consultations with the communities most affected. When it comes to addressing gender-based violence, the government needs to take a page from the patient engagement model of modern health care: nothing about me without me.