Do more to address Rohingya and Myanmar crises, say advocates, as Bangladesh’s calls for repatriation grow louder

Amid a democratic crisis in Myanmar following the 2021 coup, Canada needs to do more to help address the Rohingya refugee crisis, say advocates and a diplomat. Since 2017, around 900,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar\u2019s Rakhine State into Bangladesh amidst a genocide being carried out by the military. That same military has ruled the country after a coup in February 2021 deposed Myanmar\u2019s president and state counsellor. In June, the Canadian government announced it was starting the second phase of its strategy to address the Myanmar and Rohingya crises, which will be backed by $283-million over three years\u2014as previously set out in the 2021 budget. Foreign Affairs Minister M\u00e9lanie Joly (Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Que.) announced the government\u2019s intention to appoint a special envoy for Myanmar and the Rohingya. Now-UN Ambassador Bob Rae was previously Canada\u2019s special envoy to Myanmar. According to Global Affairs, the strategy will shift from \u201cimmediate crisis response\u201d to \u201chelping advance durable solutions in Myanmar and addressing the medium- and longer-term needs of refugees and other crisis-affected populations.\u201d The department said Canada will push for restoration of democracy in Myanmar and accountability for actions taken against the Rohingya. Around 900,000 Rohingya refugees are in camps in Bangladesh. U.K. Department for International Development photograph by Russell Watkins Canada played a leading role in the early days of the Rohingya crisis, previously committing $300-million over three years following a visit from then-foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.) to a refugee camp in Bangladesh and trumpeting support for the Rohingya at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation\u2019s Council of Foreign Ministers in 2018. After the junta\u2019s execution of four pro-democracy activists and opposition leaders, Joly joined a couple of international statements denouncing the murders. With around 900,000 Rohingya in Bangladesh, mainly at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Canada Khalilur Rahman is urging Canada to do more to help with repatriation of the refugees back to Myanmar. He said Canada\u2019s support for the Rohingya is focused on humanitarian needs, which will result in keeping the Rohingya in Bangladesh in refugee camps. \u201cThat is not a real solution. The solution lies in their repatriation to their homeland,\u201d Rahman told The Hill Times during a July 29 interview. \u201cI think Canada needs to do more in that.\u201d He said repatriation should be taking place as \u201cearly as possible,\u201d adding that keeping the Rohingya in refugee camps in Bangladesh is leading to radicalization, as well as deforestation, given the land that was cleared to establish the camps. Bangladeshi High Commissioner Khalilur Rahman says Canada needs to support Gambia's case at the ICJ against Myanmar. Photograph courtesy of the Bangladeshi High Commission However, with the military junta in control of the country, options to return across the border may be very limited. Rahman said Canada also needs to do more to support accountability for those who committed crimes against the Rohingya. Gambia has brought forward a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Myanmar. The UN court ruled last month that it can go forward after Myanmar brought a challenge that Gambia didn\u2019t have standing to bring the case. \u201cWe need Canada to support the case,\u201d he said. \u201cCanada and western countries need to support Gambia \u2026 because it\u2019s a huge cost.\u201d Canada, along with the Netherlands, has declared an intention to intervene in the case. Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project, which monitors the Rohingya crisis, said it is unclear what Canada is doing to support Gambia\u2019s case at the International Court of Justice. \u201c should join the case at the ICJ so Gambia is not alone,\u201d she said, noting that there is a need for funding for the legal case that Canada could assist. \u201cIt would be good if more countries\u2014it\u2019s not only Canada\u2014can join the case.\u201d But, she said, it must be done with co-ordination with Gambia, as it would be disruptive to have multiple cases against Myanmar occurring at the same time. A 2021 report from the House Subcommittee on International Human Rights recommended that the Canadian government should \u201cmore vigorously engage international allies and multilateral organizations to end the persecution of Rohingya in Myanmar.\u201d Lewa said Canada\u2019s budgetary commitment to address the Rohingya and Myanmar crises is \u201cvery low,\u201d especially given the number of refugees and internally displaced peoples that need assistance. UN Ambassador Bob Rae was previously Canada's special envoy to Myanmar. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade \u201cIt seems to me that this amount is quite small and definitely some increased support could be provided by Canada,\u201d she said. On the other hand, Lewa praised the announcement of a new special envoy to address the crises. \u201cIt\u2019s important to have someone liaising more directly,\u201d she said, noting that is especially needed as attention on the Rohingya has dissipated after the coup and the international focus on Ukraine. While Bangladesh continues to push for repatriation, Lewa said the conditions in Myanmar are not \u201cconducive\u201d for repatriation. \u201cThe military who are the perpetrators for the violence, killings, and the rape against the Rohingya in 2017 are mostly in control,\u201d she said. \u201cSo, this is not a time for repatriation.\u201d She said with elections approaching in Bangladesh, there has been increased pressure to move on repatriation, which brings concerns that repatriation may be non-voluntary. With few options for repatriation, that could point to the need for increased resettlement. But with Bangladesh weary about issuing exit permits, it brings increased issues. Lewa said resettlement will never be a solution with the sheer number of refugees in camps in Bangladesh. \u201cResettlement will never be a solution for one million people. At least it can help a small number of people who really have special vulnerabilities,\u201d she said, but she added that resettlement still should be a lever to be pulled. University of Ottawa professor John Packer, director of the Human Rights Research and Education Centre, said the Canadian government should be looking into creative solutions to address the crises. He said resettlement is an area where Canada can play a positive role, as Bangladesh is increasingly favourable to issuing exit permits. Although he expects the number of refugees Canada will accept will be a small number, it is still meaningful. \u201cEven if it was 1,000, for education purposes, that would be significant and that would be meaningful and the kind of thing that we should have and could have been doing for a long time,\u201d he said. Packer said repatriation of the Rohingya back to Myanmar has never been a solution given the legal requirements of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which include conditions of safety, security, and a willingness to return. \u201cEveryone has acknowledged that the conditions in Myanmar since 2017 have not been such to permit that,\u201d he said, remarking that efforts to push the Rohingya back have been resisted. He said if there isn\u2019t a prompt return, then the refugee situation traditionally becomes long term, with refugee camps lasting decades. At the same time, Packer said negotiation for repatriation can occur at the same time as work on resettlement. He said there is a lot that Canada can do to address the crises, but it requires a strategy and a \u201crobust engagement\u201d to do so. Moving it forward requires \u201ccompetency and creativity,\u201d he said. \u201cWhere are the ideas?\u201d \u201cWhat we hear is condemnation,\u201d he said. \u201cCondemnation is only one of the tools in the toolbox and isn\u2019t the first tool in the diplomatic toolbox. Where are all the other things we should be doing beyond chequebook diplomacy?\u201d nmoss@hilltimes.com The Hill Times