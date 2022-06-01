Decisive action, not further deliberation, required to clean up the Armed Forces

National Defence Minister Anita Anand holds a press conference with former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour in Ottawa on May 30, to speak about the final report of the Independent External Comprehensive Review into Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Harassment in the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Canadians will supposedly know by the end of 2022 which recommendations made by former Supreme Court of Canada justice Louise Arbour to clean up the military’s toxic culture are a step too far.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
With the union looking for a 4.5 per cent annual increase, the government's offer—an average of 1.75 per cent, according to PSAC—was the 'tipping point' that led to impasse, says PSAC national president Chris Aylward.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to introduce a number of new measures to combat gun crime, including the ban on new handguns. Conservative leadership candidates would prefer a different approach.