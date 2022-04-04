All mandatory minimum penalties should be repealed, not just a select few: Senators

The weekend before Helen shot and killed her husband at their home in Beaver County, southeast of Edmonton, he got drunk and ordered her and their son around with a gun. On the following Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, Miles Naslund threw a number of wrenches at Helen in an angry tirade. On Sunday, he trashed the full table of their dinner to the floor, saying it was not fit for a dog. The events of that weekend offered only a snapshot into the decades of emotional and physical abuse Helen endured at the hands of Naslund before she shot him in the head while he slept and killing him, in the early hours of Monday morning, according to The Edmonton Journal’s report at the time.