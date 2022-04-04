Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
all-mandatory-minimum-penalties-should-be-repealed-not-just-a-select-few-senatorsAno
Feature

All mandatory minimum penalties should be repealed, not just a select few: Senators

By Chelsea Nash      April 4, 2022

Some Senators would like to see the government go much further to repeal all mandatory minimum penalties—including those for first-degree murder.

Senator Kim Pate, who has spent her life advocating for the rights of incarcerated people, pictured visiting a segregation unit and listening to a man being held there at the Millhaven Institute, a federal penitentiary, in Bath, Ont. Photograph courtesy of the Senate of Canada

The weekend before Helen shot and killed her husband at their home in Beaver County, southeast of Edmonton, he got drunk and ordered her and their son around with a gun. On the following Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, Miles Naslund threw a number of wrenches at Helen in an angry tirade. On Sunday, he trashed the full table of their dinner to the floor, saying it was not fit for a dog. The events of that weekend offered only a snapshot into the decades of emotional and physical abuse Helen endured at the hands of Naslund before she shot him in the head while he slept and killing him, in the early hours of Monday morning, according to The Edmonton Journal’s report at the time.

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

More in News

All mandatory minimum penalties should be repealed, not just a select few: Senators

News|By Chelsea Nash
Some senators would like to see the government go much further to repeal all mandatory minimum penalties—including those for first-degree murder.

Conservatives to finalize nomination rules for unheld ridings after consulting the new leader, says party president Batherson

News|By Abbas Rana
The Conservative Party has already announced the nomination rules for incumbent MPs but these could require a tweak in some cases after the redistribution of electoral boundaries process is completed.

Broadbent says NDP ‘should be worried’ Liberals won’t live up to commitments in upcoming budget, must keep pressure on

News|By Chelsea Nash
'It's really, really crucial that the NDP keep the pressure on,' says former NDP leader Ed Broadbent.

Back-to-workplace plans still in flux say public service union leaders, as PSAC files mandatory vaccination policy grievances

News|By Mike Lapointe
Union leaders are keeping a close eye on the Treasury Board's review of the federal government's mandatory vaccination policy, as well as where government departments land on teleworking arrangements.

‘Get cracking’: joint committee reviewing emergency powers should not get ‘bogged down’ debating scope, experts say

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘If they can't proceed in a non-partisan fashion they should just go home,’ says Wesley Wark of the extended debate by the joint parliamentary committee about how much to cover in its review of the powers exercised.

Low-income seniors complain of poor communication, hidden deadlines in GIS repayment rollout

News|By Kevin Philipupillai
Conservative MP Shelby Kramp-Neuman says the opt-in nature of Ottawa’s approach to early March payments put the onus on the seniors to make themselves known to their MPs' office by the Feb. 28 deadline.

Chrystia Freeland’s Kyiv calling: Russian invasion of Ukraine personal file for deputy PM

News|By Christopher Guly
Chrystia Freeland is 'very well-known and well-regarded in Ukraine,' says senior Liberal staffer Taras Zalusky, whose family in Ukraine watched the deputy prime minister's personal address just days after Russia invaded.

‘Deeply disturbing’ report raises questions about federal interventions supporting Canadian mining companies overseas despite human rights concerns

News|By Kevin Philipupillai
Critics say Global Affairs Canada continues to improperly prioritize ‘economic diplomacy’ over its human rights and environmental obligations.

Adding Indigenous languages to ballots a step toward reconciliation: Chief Electoral Officer

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
But Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault flagged a number of questions that would need to be sorted out, including who would be responsible for translation and transliteration.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2022 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service