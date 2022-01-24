House return will be a welcome channel changer

If Erin O'Toole's Tories have any hope of forming the government, they have to be able to broaden their reach in Quebec. And by fighting against C-10, they simply manage to reinforce their image as a right-wing, anti-culture party that really does not care about Canadian content, on traditional media or via the internet, writes Sheila Copps. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The return of Parliament should provide a much-anticipated channel-changer from the constant barrage of COVID news that still saturates the airwaves.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Alexa McDonough, who died on Jan. 15 at the age of 77, was the second woman to lead the federal NDP from 1995 through 2006; a time, her former colleagues recall, in which women in politics faced much sexism.
Canada welcomed more than 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021, 341,000 permanent residents in 2019, and was able to admit more than 184,500 over the course of 2020 despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.