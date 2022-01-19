Lost in the haze: has the need for ethics law reform been overshadowed by Trump and COVID?

I teach an upper year course on public sector ethics at York University. Every year, I add new content to my course because every year politicians in this country make what I desperately hope are clumsy, rather than corrupt, decisions that land them in hot water. I am a glass-half full person though, and I want my students to learn to think critically about public sector ethics, not cynically. This is easier said than done sometimes. The unpalatable amount of ethics-related drama coming from politicians both north and south of our border over the past five years has made it nearly impossible for many of us to stave off our growing cynicism.