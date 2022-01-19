Anti-vaxxers are doing no one any good

KAMOURASKA, QUE.—A friend of mine recently posted the following note on Facebook: “I phoned my cousin on Boxing Day to wish her a belated Merry Christmas. The exhausted voice at the other end of the line politely accepted my pitiful attempt at good cheer. As a Quebec public health nurse, she had been working straight since a week before Christmas, eight- and 12-hour shifts days on end. Holiday break? None, no time and no one to take her place.” It followed with a plaintive plea to get vaccinated.