Any form of government is judged on its ability to deliver goods: peace, human rights, economic prosperity and increasingly environmental and climatic action. It’s time to shake off our complacency.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured on Jan. 5, 2022, at a press conference on the Hill. Deep democratic renewal will require a much more sweeping agenda that starts by reimagining how power is shared throughout society—not only in our parliaments. Regrettably, the commitments Canada announced at the summit fall far short of what Yale scholar Hélène Landemore proposes or what many others recommend, write Peter MacLeod and Richard Johnson.