Climate change is an existential global threat, and we can deal with it better, cheaper, and faster by doing it together.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, pictured Feb. 3, 2020, on the Hill. Glasgow achieved about as much as could have been realistically expected. It turned public attention around the world to the issue of climate change, its gravity, and its urgency. The 'why' is clear, the focus in every country has to be on the 'how' of building a greener, cleaner, and prosperous future, write Kevin Lynch and Paul Deegan.