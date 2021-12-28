Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
News

‘There’s no more time’: green light needed for swift movement on blue economy, says Sen. Galvez

By Alice Chen      December 28, 2021

There's 'huge potential' for the country to take advantage of the economy driven by ocean resources, says Independent Senator Rosa Galvez, but this comes with 'a lot of responsibility' for the government.

Liberal MP Vance Badawey, left, argues for stronger efforts in taking advantage of the Great Lakes, while Independent Senator Rosa Galvez says that it's a sprint to catch up with environmental changes in the oceans and blue economy. Photographs courtesy of Vance Badawey and Rosa Galvez
While some experts say the government is doing a good job harnessing the economic potential of the so-called blue economy, there’s also room to grow in an important file that impacts diverse and marginalized communities.

The “blue economy” is an “economy driven by sustainable, ocean resources, and accounts,” according to the federal government, and refers the ways in which oceans and water “can contribute to the economy in a sustainable way,” Hannah Kacary wrote for the Environmental Careers Organization (ECO) of Canada.

For Canada, home to the world’s longest shorelines and 20 per cent of the globe’s freshwater, this means an economic engine that contributes nearly $32-billion to the country’s GDP, said Yogendra Chaudhry, vice-president of professional services and environmental, social, and governance at ECO Canada.

The government announced $3.1-million in funding on Dec. 8 under the Great Lakes Protection Initiative to protect water quality and engage with Indigenous stakeholders.

Independent Senator Rosa Galvez (Bedford, Que.), who has a PhD in environmental engineering, said this isn’t enough.

“It’s really like with climate change, we’re behind pace, it needs to accelerate,” she said, noting that while decades ago it may have been a marathon, today, with growing environmental pressure, it’s a sprint.

“There’s no more time.”

However, other experts said there’s solid progress from the government in this space.

Chaudhry pointed towards the Oceans Supercluster funding from Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada and the ongoing development of a Blue Economy Strategy as examples of “strong focus” from the feds on growing the industry.

Similarly, Liberal MP Vance Badawey (Niagara Centre, Ont.), a member of the Great Lakes Taskforce, noted in an email statement that “Canada has always been good at leveraging our oceanic resources.”

This doesn’t mean that there isn’t more room to grow.

“It is high time to see the Great Lakes as the massive economic engine they are,” Badawey wrote. “Whether we do this through the establishment of tools such as trade corridors … by fostering better co-operation and co-ordination with our U.S. neighbours, or by growing our significant, and often shared, trade enabling infrastructure, every dollar spent will yield sizable results.”

Conservative MP Scot Davidson is pushing for more work on cleaning up and maintaining Lake Simcoe in his riding. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Conservative MP Scot Davidson (York-Simcoe, Ont.) similarly stressed the need for efforts to made on the lakes, in particular Lake Simcoe in his riding, which has been seeing increased phosphorous levels and hasn’t received the $40-million clean-up attention the Liberals promised in 2019 .

“Cleaning up lakes like Lake Simcoe, reducing plastic waste in our oceans, are vital as we look to re-invigorate the economy and certain sectors like tourism and outdoor recreation,” he said in an email.

Galvez said she sees a need for the rebuilding of fish stock, the balancing of Indigenous rights, which has dominated the news cycle after violence broke out around Mi’kmaq lobster fishery disputes, and the need to phase out harmful industrial activities.

“We cannot change the laws of the planet,” she said. “What we can change is our socioeconomic models because every time humanity has been in a crisis that’s been what we’ve done.”

Jobs in the sector are a priority for Noel Baldwin, director of government and public affairs at the Future Skills Centre.

Within the blue economy, he said, there are going to be individuals and communities that will have to respond to their “livelihood and work changing” who will need opportunities to ensure that they have the skills to be adaptable.

For instance, funding has gone to a project that Chaudhry is working on which focuses on “developing the competency standards for the ocean economy, then we are also looking into the trends in these sectors, we are identifying what are the skill gaps.”

Cornell University earth and atmospheric sciences professor Charles Greene said the future of food production is another angle that needs to be considered.

With one fifth of the world’s freshwater, and the world’s longest coastlines, Canada’s blue economy is a large part of the country’s GDP. Unsplash photograph by Nadine Shaabana 

In his view, as the world moves to reduce environmental impacts, aquaculture could play a key role in making up the shortfall in food production as more environmentally costly practices are phased out—specifically via the expansion of Canada’s efforts in growing things like kelp and algae.

Right now, according to an Our World in Data report, food accounts for 26 per cent global greenhouse gas emissions, with the worst offender being beef, which produces 99.48 kilograms of carbon dioxide and equivalents, per kilogram of the product.

This ties into the larger question of how the ecosystem should interact with the blue economy.

“A blue economy strategy [has] to be founded on a healthy blue ecosystem,” said Jay Ritchlin, director-general of Western Canada at the David Suzuki Foundation.

Rather than focus on “extractive” industries and trying to get the most out of the use of the ocean’s resources, he said, there should be a focus on establishing the environment first before building a strategy around it.

“The economy is a subset of the environment,” he said, quoting David Suzuki.

“If you think about fisheries with a management approach for maximum sustainable yield, inevitably nature is going to throw you a curveball,” Ritchlin said. “You can’t control that, but you can plan that those things will happen by leaving excess in the environment, and letting [it] have some fat around it instead of [taking] every last piece ’til the whole thing comes tumbling down.”

The way to do this is to talk to stakeholders, taking advantage of marine spatial planning and green conservation strategies to make sure “people aren’t tripping over each other and having conflict,” said Paul Snelgrove, associate scientific director at the Ocean Frontier Institute.

Fisheries minister a key figure in blue economy’s role in social equity, marginalization 

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray’s position is important for stickhandling the various priorities needed for a successful blue economy, say experts. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

In this complicated equation, Snelgrove doesn’t describe the role of Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray (Vancouver Quadra, B.C.), as an easy one.

She has to “learn quickly and learn to balance a very complex portfolio … . The issues are challenging, I don’t envy her task,” he said.

In an email statement from Department of Fisheries and Oceans spokesperson Kariane Charron, Murray will be focusing on “working in close collaboration with provinces and territories, Indigenous communities and industry, and to continue to prioritize the growth of Canada’s blue economy,” including a focus on consulting for a blue economy strategy—as was laid out in her mandate letter from the prime minister.

Baldwin said the position is important when it comes to having someone who can “represent Canada at international meetings.”

You also need that “ability to develop an overarching strategy, but in Canada, whether it’s fisheries or skills, I think the success rises and falls on the ability of different orders of government to work together,” Baldwin said.

“Central to the blue economy is social equity: the absence of unfair and unavoidable cost and benefit distributions. Individuals and groups with more decision-making power have the responsibility to ensure social equity is achieved because it is the morally right thing to do, and because it can enhance outcomes such as improved environmental integrity and project sustainability,” reads a portion of an executive summary from a report from The British Columbia Council for International Co-operation.

This could mean, in Ritchlin’s view, dealing with First Nations rights and titles, with consultations with stakeholders in the community.

Also important is dealing with the environment, even at the expense of lowered year-over-year economic growth, he said.

“We’re making tons of money and yay, yay, but if you overdo it, over time … you kill the lobster that has the golden claws.”

It’s particularly significant for people whose “livelihoods are tied up in this already,” Baldwin said.

This could involve marginalized groups, because people who live in coastal economies are typically not very wealthy, Snelgrove said.

It’s “seasonal” and “very challenging work,” he said, so advances and stability in the blue economy could benefit these lower-income populations.

At the end of the day, there’s huge potential, said Galvez, with Canada’s coastline and exclusive economy powers of exportation.

At the same time, “it comes with a lot of responsibility,” she said.

“The government really has to hang tough and find that proper balance between conserving marine living resources and ecosystems versus the financial benefits of these commercial industries,” Greene said.

“There is a strong potential for growth over the next 10 to 15 years, so probably right now we are far, far away from utilizing our maximum potential,” Chaudhry said.

achen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

