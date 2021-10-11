Facing economic ‘headwinds,’ Senators look to spark Canadian offensive

With post-COVID recovery, a shift to net-zero emissions, an aging population, and the onset of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Canada is at a pivotal moment of transition, and it’s time for political and government leaders across the country to put partisanship aside and collaborate to find inclusive, long-term solutions for the challenges that face us, urged speakers at a recent event underscoring the findings of a new report from the Senate Prosperity Action Group.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.