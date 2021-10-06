What’s ahead for small government crusaders in the wake of COVID-19?

Will Canadians be as inclined in coming elections to continue choosing governments that don’t really like government?
Consistent with his small-government, libertarian convictions, Premier Jason Kenney appears destined to go down with the COVID ship in Alberta while in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford was accused of penny pinching during an emergency when it emerged that his government spent $5.6-billion less than proposed in its 2020 budget, including $3.5-billion less than planned on health care, even as COVID continued its damage, writes Les Whittington. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—Sometime last year, people started joking about the “before times” and “the after times” of COVID-19.
