Opinion

What’s ahead for small government crusaders in the wake of COVID-19?

By Les Whittington      October 6, 2021

Will Canadians be as inclined in coming elections to continue choosing governments that don’t really like government?

Consistent with his small-government, libertarian convictions, Premier Jason Kenney appears destined to go down with the COVID ship in Alberta while in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford was accused of penny pinching during an emergency when it emerged that his government spent $5.6-billion less than proposed in its 2020 budget, including $3.5-billion less than planned on health care, even as COVID continued its damage, writes Les Whittington. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

OTTAWA—Sometime last year, people started joking about the “before times” and “the after times” of COVID-19.

For first time in party’s history, Conservative MPs give themselves power to topple their leader; Scott Reid elected caucus chair; John Cumming to review party’s election performance

News|By Abbas Rana 10:53 PM ET
Conservative MPs elect Scott Reid to lead national caucus and defeated Conservative MP John Cumming will lead a review of the party's election campaign.

As Annamie Paul steps away from the Green Party, recent candidates say its future rests on fostering internal ‘unity’

News|By Matt Horwood
Victoria Galea, president of the Green Party of Ontario, says the leadership council has a 'systemic problem' with infighting that prevents them from making proper decisions and having a unified voice.

CAJ calls on RCMP to investigate ‘vile’ hate-filled online attacks against journalists following Bernier’s tweets

News|By Christopher Guly
The People's Party leader urged his followers last month to email journalists and 'tell them what you think of their disgusting smear jobs'.

‘A lot of people’s jobs are at stake’: Trudeau’s transition team has big decisions to make before cabinet sworn in

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Government transition teams pick through top-level political and public service staff, and former and aspiring ministers to decide who can deliver on the PM’s priorities.

‘They lost the air war’: Trudeau Liberals missed their majority government by only 16,870 votes in 11 ridings, Hill Times analysis

News|By Abbas Rana
This is the first time in Canadian history when a party formed government by winning only 32.6 per cent of the popular vote nationally.

‘Serial rotation’ of opposition leaders ‘unhealthy’ for parties, say political insiders

News|By Abbas Rana
'I don't see who this bright shining star is on the horizon who can run a campaign that's completely different from the one that Erin O’Toole ran and will do any better,’ says Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker.

Certification hearing set for multi-billion-dollar Black public servants’ class-action suit

News|By Mike Lapointe
Following a May amendment to the claim, the number of proposed class members has increased from more than 500 to 1,031 current and former Black federal public servants who are now seeking $2.5-billion in damages.

‘Without further delay’: MPs urge action on Indigenous issues, suggest national monument in Ottawa and independent commission to aid searches of former residential schools

News|By Matt Horwood
While all eight incoming MPs agreed on the need to rapidly fulfill the 94 calls to action outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, they had different ideas on what calls should be a priority for the feds.

Indigenous public servants pursue class-action lawsuit against feds for harassment, discrimination in workplace

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Plaintiffs say they experienced harassment and discrimination as a result of their identities, including through belittling gestures, microaggressions, racist remarks, and denial of fair advancement opportunities.
