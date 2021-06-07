Anti-Semitism hurts not only Jews, but all Canadians, says Kingston letter writer

There has been a shocking rise in anti-Semitism in Canada in connection with the Israel-Gaza conflict overseas. Peaceful pro-Israel protesters were pelted with rocks in Montreal. In Edmonton, Toronto, and Montreal, protesters were entering Jewish neighbourhoods and shouting slogans like “Death to Israel,” incidents that were later promoted on social media. Jewish families have been targeted with mock-eviction notices. Like most Canadians, I value the right to free expression and peaceful assembly, but these hateful actions cross the line. We cannot import the conflict to Canada. Jewish Canadians are resilient and united in our stand against anti-Semitism, but we must all stand with them. We must all loudly condemn hate. Anti-Semitism hurts not only Jews, but all Canadians. We must condemn violence and renounce unequivocally any action that provokes or inflames the situation.