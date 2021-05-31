Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
no-more-black-suffering-on-display-expose-racist-banking-to-public-scrutiny-and-bring-in-home-grown-roscasAno
Opinion

No more Black suffering on display: expose racist banking to public scrutiny and bring in home-grown ROSCAs

By Caroline Shenaz Hossein      May 31, 2021

What we need now is a national bureau; an independent body to track and document racism and discrimination in our financial institutions.

Ottawa resident Kensha Spaulding told CBC’s The National that he’s lost sleep over his treatment at a local bank branch, where he was subjected to intense scrutiny when attempting to deposit a paycheque. It is infuriating that we keep hearing these stories at a time when we are supposed to being conscious of systemic racism against Indigenous and Black people, writes Caroline Shenaz Hossein. Screenshot courtesy of CBC

A story that aired in late April on The National outlined how Ottawa painter and construction worker Kensha Spaulding was told by his TD Bank for many years that his money would be subject to a hold. But the Black self-employed painter needed access to his money to do his work. This kind of discretionary policy translates into “we don’t trust you.” TD is also saying “we decide if you have access to your own funds.” What is worse is that these decisions are being made subjectively.

More in News

‘We must make Canadian cyberspace a harder target,’ says CSE chief

News|By Mike Lapointe
Experts say cyber threats are increasing in number and sophistication at an alarming rate, particularly as the pandemic has drastically changed the way we live and work.

Next election a chance for Liberal ‘clean sweep’ in Hamilton, says former deputy prime minister Sheila Copps

News|By Abbas Rana
Ms. Copps and her family are longtime political players in Hamilton. NDP MPs from the city, however, say the Orange team will hold their seats and go after those held by the Grits now.

‘No direction’ from Liberal Party on COVID campaign logistics, some candidates and riding associations complain

News|By Abbas Rana
The pandemic means standard campaign practices won't apply this time around, say some candidates and riding association executives.

Workplace racism ‘amplified’ for Black Canadians, entrepreneurs, new reports find

News|By Palak Mangat
Two recently-released reports highlighting the experience of Black entrepreneurs and Canadians in the workplace show the need to recruit, hire, and retain people of colour in leadership roles, says one expert.

Italian-Canadian Parliamentarians welcome ‘overdue’ apology for internment as ‘closure,’ ‘learning moment’

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
In June 1940, when Canada declared war on Italy, some 31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens’ overnight, and about 600 men were sent to internment camps, some for years.

Feds took ‘reasonable’ risk prepaying for some medical equipment in early days of pandemic: AG

News|By Palak Mangat
The feds paid up front for equipment in 14 out of 39 contracts the office examined. Out of those, seven suppliers were subject to a ‘financial evaluation’ by the department responsible for federal procurement.

Bloc blames Liberals for delaying bill to end supply management concessions

News|By Neil Moss
The Bloc Québécois private member's bill has broad political support, but some trade analysts say it could hamper future trade negotiations.

OCL staff eye summer reprieve, as lobbying activity continues to reach new heights

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger says it will be interesting to see if the lobbying activity this coming summer will be comparable to that of last year, which set new records in an already bumper year.

AG finds half of First Nation requests for extra nurses, paramedics not met amid COVID-19

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Indigenous Services Canada also had ‘weaknesses’ in its PPE planning, but responded to COVID-related requests in a ‘timely manner,’ a new federal audit found.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions