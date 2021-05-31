No more Black suffering on display: expose racist banking to public scrutiny and bring in home-grown ROSCAs

A story that aired in late April on The National outlined how Ottawa painter and construction worker Kensha Spaulding was told by his TD Bank for many years that his money would be subject to a hold. But the Black self-employed painter needed access to his money to do his work. This kind of discretionary policy translates into “we don’t trust you.” TD is also saying “we decide if you have access to your own funds.” What is worse is that these decisions are being made subjectively.