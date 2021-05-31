Conservatives haven’t learned from Republican Party’s self-destruction

The CPC doesn’t want better government for Canada, it just wants to slip into the driver’s seat.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre traded barbs with former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney—whom many expect will explore a run for the federal Liberals—during a House of Commons committee meeting last week. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
As the world watches in horror, the Republican Party is destroying itself, and maybe even the country, with its partisan embrace of the Big Lie—and the Big Liar, Donald Trump.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Two recently-released reports highlighting the experience of Black entrepreneurs and Canadians in the workplace show the need to recruit, hire, and retain people of colour in leadership roles, says one expert.
The feds paid up front for equipment in 14 out of 39 contracts the office examined. Out of those, seven suppliers were subject to a ‘financial evaluation’ by the department responsible for federal procurement.
Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger says it will be interesting to see if the lobbying activity this coming summer will be comparable to that of last year, which set new records in an already bumper year.
Called a 'lifesaver' for the Ontario caucus, new Terrific 25 entrant Gowthaman Kurusamy also ranked as the Best All-Round staffer, tied for the Most Knowledgeable staffer, and placed as No. 1 Best Cabinet staffer.