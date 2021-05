“How can I use farming to get out of my desperation?” asks Mehsane Sahle, a small-scale farmer in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia. A mother of three in her late 50s, Mehsane’s livelihood depends on the crops and livestock she can raise on her small plot of land, but with poor soil, erratic rainfall, and little external support, it is a constant struggle to get enough food and income to feed her family.