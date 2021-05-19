No word yet on privacy commissioner appointment process, with Therrien’s term up in two weeks

Neither the commissioner’s office or the Privy Council Office, which leads the appointment process, gave any indication of where the process to replace, or reappoint, Mr. Therrien stands.
Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien, pictured with a member of his staff during an appearance before the Senate National Security and Defence Committee on April 29, 2019. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien’s term is up on June 4, and as it stands, there’s no public indication of action on an appointment process to replace him.
