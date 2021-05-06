Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
meeting-canadas-new-emissions-targets-will-require-changes-to-land-use-agriculture-and-dietsAno
Opinion

Meeting Canada’s new emissions targets will require changes to land use, agriculture, and diets

By Colin Saravanamuttoo      May 6, 2021

We are all part of a global ecosystem—human, animal and planetary health and welfare are interconnected. This has never been more evident as we live through the pandemic, which is ultimately the result of pathogens jumping from animals to humans.

There is compelling evidence to support a shift away from a high animal protein diet to one that is primarily plant-based for reasons of public health, environment, and animal welfare, writes Colin Saravanamuttoo. Photograph courtesy of Pixabay

The recent Leaders’ Summit on Climate brought bold statements and strengthened commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. and the EU promised cuts beyond previous pledges. While less aggressive, Canada announced it will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent to 45 per cent from 2005 levels in the next 10 years, significantly deeper than earlier commitments. These new announcements from Canada followed record levels of spending to reduce emissions announced in the recent federal budget.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Former cabinet minister Sohi to officially launch Edmonton mayoral bid soon, sources say

By Abbas Rana
Prof. Duane Bratt says Amarjeet Sohi would be the ‘front-runner’ in the mayoral election, where at least six candidates have officially joined the race to succeed Don Iveson.

Election speculation, party conventions likely boosted fundraising haul, say strategists

News|By Beatrice Paez 4:07 PM ET
With so much of everyday life migrating online due to the pandemic, says Michael Edwards of Sussex Strategy, the potential for engaging political supporters who weren’t initially comfortable doing transactions has grown.

Health Canada gives green light to administer Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12-15

News|By Palak Mangat
Officials were unable to immediately say how the approval will impact the country’s overall herd immunity goal, which has been described as a moving target by experts as more vaccines come online.

Committee jurisdiction unresolved as MPs await study on privacy bill

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Conservatives say sending the bill to the Ethics Committee is an attempt to distract the committee from its ongoing work on the WE Charity controversy, while Liberals say Ethics is the natural spot for a privacy bill.

What’s up PROC? Committee filibuster over prorogation study passes 40-hour mark

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘I don’t need to hear from Chrystia Freeland … about their most recent budget for 90 minutes in order to understand the decision about prorogation,’ says NDP MP Daniel Blaikie of a Liberal-suggested compromise.

A national strategy on transgender health care is needed, advocates and experts say

News|By Alice Chen
'There are clear, glaring gaps in coverage and standards for transgender health care in Canada,' says Conservative health critic Michelle Rempel Garner.

Constitutional challenge to sex work laws ‘succeeded before’ and will succeed again, says advocacy group

News|By Alice Chen
The current set of laws prohibit working together as well as safely advertising, puts sex workers at undue risk and potentially violates their charter rights.

Canada has limited options to pressure Iran to be transparent over downing of PS752, says last diplomat in Tehran

News|By Neil Moss
The Canadian government has criticized Iran for not providing transparency over what led to the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Jan. 8, 2020.

Changes to Radio Canada International come at expense to core mandate, say supporters

News|By Neil Moss
'Radio Canada International has just one mandate and that is to explain Canada to the world,' says former host Wojtek Gwiazda.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions