Meeting Canada’s new emissions targets will require changes to land use, agriculture, and diets

The recent Leaders’ Summit on Climate brought bold statements and strengthened commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. and the EU promised cuts beyond previous pledges. While less aggressive, Canada announced it will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent to 45 per cent from 2005 levels in the next 10 years, significantly deeper than earlier commitments. These new announcements from Canada followed record levels of spending to reduce emissions announced in the recent federal budget.