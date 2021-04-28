If allegations against Vance prove true, there’s a lot of explaining to do

Vance would have had a top-level security clearance, yet we are to believe that many people were aware of his dalliance with Brennan and our counter-intelligence folks saw and heard nothing for the past 20 years? Impossible.
Then-chief of defence staff General Jonathan Vance is pictured during a press conference on the Hill on April 30, 2020. If Brennan’s allegations prove to be true—and to be fair, Vance has maintained he has done nothing wrong, including fathering any of Brennan’s children—there will be a lot of people who will have some explaining to do, writes Scott Taylor. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—The more bombshell revelations that drop in the military sexual misconduct scandal, the more one understands the scale of the complicity of those who have remained silent.
