Most dangerous time for a government is when opposition is weak

That is how the stars have currently aligned for the Trudeau government. The Liberals would be wise not to view this as unmitigated good luck.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured recently on the Hill. It would be a grave mistake for the Trudeau government to use the current weakness in the opposition to indulge in the fantasy that because you have power now, you will always have it. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
HALIFAX—The most dangerous time for a government is not struggling to preserve itself in a minority situation.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
With the most anticipated budget in recent Canadian history just around the corner, MPs from both sides of the aisle are calling for desperately needed infrastructure funding for long-term care homes across the country.
There were a number of resolutions that were immediately shot down by grassroots members, including one urging the government to create a program for student-loan recipients to reduce their debt through volunteer work.