Time between pandemics might shrink, and feds must redefine health security, say influenza, intelligence experts

By Mike Lapointe      March 29, 2021

Climate change, urbanization and global travel are all contributing factors to the emergence and spread of pandemics around the world. Canada needs to gear up.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and deputy public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo, pictured on the Hill on Dec. 15, 2020. Last week, Auditor General Karen Hogan found the Public Health Agency of Canada was not prepared for the pandemic, and failed on a number of important fronts, including early warning and data-sharing with the provinces. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

Canada needs better, smarter infrastructure to prepare for the spread of viruses that will “weaponize themselves on the pathways of globalization,” say a vaccine scientist and a security expert.

Mike Lapointe

Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media.
- mlapointe@hilltimes.com

