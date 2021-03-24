Ottawa must continue to step up in fight against TB

TB REACH works to find people with TB in hard-to-reach communities so they can get the care they need. Before the pandemic, it was the world’s leading infectious-disease killer.
International Development Minister Karina Gould is facing calls to at least maintain, if not increase, Canada’s funding to support those with TB. Program funding for TB Reach is set to sunset end of March 2021. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
To mitigate against the devastating impacts COVID-19 is having on people affected by tuberculosis, this World TB Day, Canada must maintain its investment in TB REACH.
