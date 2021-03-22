Senate leaders promise progress on committees, some of which have barely met since the last election

Half of the Senate's committees have held only the odd organizational meeting since the last election, thanks to a combination of disputes, negotiations, and logistical obstacles, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The House of Commons sorted out its committees long ago.
Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett, Independent Senators Group Leader Yuen Pau Woo, Senate Government Representative Marc Gold, Canadian Senators Group Leader Scott Tannas, and Progressive Senate Group Leader Jane Cordy have all been involved in discussions about getting Senate committees up and running on a regular schedule amid the pandemic. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade; photograph courtesy of the Senate
Senate leaders say they are close to reaching a deal that would allow committees to begin meeting regularly, some for the first time since the 2019 election.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Half of the Senate's committees have held only the odd organizational meeting since the last election, thanks to a combination of disputes, negotiations, and logistical obstacles, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lower income mothers were hit a lot harder than most during the pandemic, and experts are arguing that the the next federal budget should include targeted support for women following COVID-19's economic fallout.
The House Health Committee has played a key accountability role during the pandemic, opposition MPs say, but they've had to fight for information, and are still waiting to see federal vaccine contracts.