Opinion

Canadian businesses and consumers deserve modern payments regulation

By Anne Butler      March 11, 2021

The pandemic has accelerated the move into digital and online transactions while highlighting the critical need for Canadian businesses and consumers to be able to access funds quickly. To enable this, while still meeting the safety and security expectations of Canadian consumers and businesses, Canada must continue to innovate our national payments networks and the policies that underpin them.

It’s time to implement the Retail Payments Oversight Framework and amend the Canadian Payments Act to expand access to the national payments systems for a broader swath of credit unions, regulated financial market infrastructure entities and payment service providers, writes Anne Butler. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

It’s no surprise that recent Canadian spending and purchasing habits have been impacted by the pandemic. Not only are Canadians spending less overall, they’ve also become more conscious about how they pay at the checkout. Recent survey results from Payments Canada show that many Canadians are avoiding using cash and shopping at places that don’t accept contactless payments, and many are trying not to exceed the contactless limit in-store when they tap their credit or debit card.

