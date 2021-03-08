Feds should create a commissioner to investigate gender-related violence, harassment

Safely challenging power, whether by rank, privilege, or wealth, is a huge battle for any woman when it comes to fighting sexual misconduct.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should create a new commissioner with staff who are experts in sexual violence and investigators with trauma-informed training who could recommend policy and legislative changes designed to protect victims, writes Kathleen Finlay. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
To fight sexual misconduct, we need to change more than the generals. We need to change the system that prevents women from coming forward.
