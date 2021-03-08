Pre-budget consultations public questionnaire slanted on daycare questions: reader

Regarding the federal government’s pre-budget consultations, the online public questionnaire seems transparently slanted. This is a problem when three separate questions ask if we endorse early learning and childcare and the terms are not defined. I highly suspect we are being nudged to endorse universal daycare preferential funding, as daycare advocates want, but under the guise of more bland terms. Of course, the public wants all kids to learn and to have good care. But what about learning from grandma or grandpa, or care by dad? These are very good options as well and it is offensive to have a big industry or government use terms that mislead. They should dare to ask us if we want kids and families funded directly. It also makes me think of the Monopoly game. Funding that goes to parents directly would let us pick our care style among about a dozen options including sitter, nanny, daycare, or family based care. However, the government daycare questions above actually mean money goes directly to the daycare, do not pass go, and do not let parents have any decision-making about how it is spent.