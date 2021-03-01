Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Legislation

Liberals introduce bills to close sickness benefit loophole, allow pandemic-friendly court proceedings

By Peter Mazereeuw      March 1, 2021

The MAID debate drags on, the gambling bill lives on, and more.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough is the sponsor of new government legislation to fix a loophole in the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and temporarily extend the duration of employment insurance benefits by 12 weeks. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

After a month-long standoff in Parliament, the Liberal government has introduced a bill that will fix a legal loophole in the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Peter Mazereeuw

Peter Mazereeuw is a deputy editor for The Hill Times covering politics, legislation, and the Senate.
- peter@hilltimes.com

Liberals introduce bills to close sickness benefit loophole, allow pandemic-friendly court proceedings

