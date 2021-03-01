Liberals introduce bills to close sickness benefit loophole, allow pandemic-friendly court proceedings

The MAID debate drags on, the gambling bill lives on, and more.
Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough is the sponsor of new government legislation to fix a loophole in the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and temporarily extend the duration of employment insurance benefits by 12 weeks. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
After a month-long standoff in Parliament, the Liberal government has introduced a bill that will fix a legal loophole in the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand suggests the latest approval marks a vindication of the 'diversification' strategy the government settled on as it moved to negotiate deals with seven 'leading' vaccine manufacturers.