Liberals need to ramp up vaccinations, detail recovery plans in ‘most important budget of a generation’ to regain lost political capital, say politicos

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals need to ramp up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to stem the loss of public goodwill for the government and should outline the specific details of the recovery phase in the upcoming federal budget, which will be the “most important budget of a generation,” say political insiders.

“Canadians have been fixated on vaccinations: when we’ll get them, how we will get them, if we’ll get them,” said Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist for Nanos Research, in an interview with The Hill Times. “Canadians haven’t scored either the federal government or the provincial governments very well on the vaccine rollout. So this is a particular time before the vaccines are significantly rolled out where the government at least looks vulnerable, because people are very anxious.”

As of Feb. 18, there had been a total of 837,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada that had resulted in the deaths of 21,498 Canadians. By Feb. 18,1,354,289 doses of the vaccine had been administered, meaning 2.6 per cent of the population had received at lease one dose of the vaccine.

Until a few weeks ago, all national public opinion polls were showing the Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) Liberals in majority territory, with a comfortable double-digit lead over the opposition Conservatives. Since the delay to the vaccine rollout started earlier this month because of the disruption in supply from Pfizer and Moderna, the Liberal Party’s numbers have taken a nosedive, with some polls showing both the Liberals and the Conservatives in a statistical dead heat.

Many other countries have vaccinated a higher share of their residents, including Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and more. Canada is set to receive millions of doses of the vaccines in the coming weeks and months. A timeline released by the Public Health Agency of Canada last week said that Canada would receive enough doses of vaccine to inoculate 14.5 million people by the end of June. That number could rise as high as 24.5 million if more new COVID-19 vaccines are approved by Health Canada. Canada’s current population is approximately 38 million.

According to an Ekos poll, last week, the Liberals and the Conservatives were essentially tied with 32.9 per cent support and 31.4 per cent support, respectively. The NDP was at 14.9 per cent and the Green Party at 8.6 per cent. The poll of 1,623 Canadians was conducted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 16, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.43 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

A Nanos poll released on Feb. 12 suggested that the Liberals had the support to 34.2 per cent of Canadians, followed closely by the Conservatives with 30.3 per cent support. The NDP was at 17 per cent and the Greens at 6.7 per cent. The rolling poll of 1,000 Canadians had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

A Leger poll found that the Liberals had the Support of 36 per cent of decided voters, the Conservatives 29 per cent, the NDP 20 per cent and the Green Party seven per cent. The poll also suggested that 69 per cent of Canadians blamed the federal government for failing to secure enough doses of vaccine from the international market. Fifty-one per cent of Canadians said that they were not confident the government would be able to achieve its goal of vaccinating all willing Canadians by September. Half of Canadians said Canada should accelerate the approval of other vaccines already approved in other countries to help speed up the process here. The poll of 1,535 Canadians was conducted between Feb. 12-Feb. 14.

In order to regain the lost political ground, Mr. Nanos and other pollsters interviewed said that the Liberals need to ensure that the vaccination rollout process gets in top gear as soon as possible. They said the key message that Canadians want to hear from the government is that they are singularly focused on the vaccine rollout process with a specific plan, and will execute it as outlined.

The Liberals also need to put out the roadmap back to economic recovery in their upcoming budget, said Mr. Nanos. He said that the next budget is critical as the measures announced in it will affect every Canadian. He described the upcoming budget as akin to a “war budget” as Canada battles the pandemic.

“This may very well be the most important budget of a generation,” said Mr. Nanos.

“Most budgets don’t affect everyone. This particular budget, every single Canadian, without exception, will have an interest in this budget and what it means to them personally.”

Canadians will want to see the details of the government’s plan to repair the economic damage by the pandemic as well, he said.

For the foreseeable future, Mr. Nanos said that the ballot question in any upcoming election would be how the government handled the pandemic and resulting economic and health crisis.

Pollster Frank Graves of Ekos Research said that the delay to the rollout of the vaccines has damaged the Liberals’ political fortunes. The government must ensure that they address this issue to the satisfaction of Canadians, he said.

So far, Mr. Graves said the government is getting the benefit of the doubt, as Canadians think the disruption in the rollout is temporary and will be fixed soon.

“It’s something that, if it’s not tended to, will be a problem for them [Liberals],” said Mr. Graves, founder and president of Ekos Research.

“If they don’t, they’ll be punished extremely, and Conservatives right now in our polling are very close.”

Mr. Graves said that the next budget is important, but more than that, Canadians want to get inoculated and they want a specific schedule from the government for when will it happen.

Pollster Greg Lyle of Innovative Research said that it’s critical the Liberals deliver on their outlined timeline for the vaccine rollout. Otherwise, he said, the government runs the risk of opposition parties painting them as a government that is good at promising big things but fails to deliver them.

In addition to any fumble of the vaccine rollout, opposition parties could reference other promises that the Liberals have failed to deliver on to raise serious questions about their competence. Mr. Lyle said that the government should be very careful with this issue, as it touches on the health and economic well being of all Canadians.

“If they can put a couple of items together—sort of 1,2,3, here are three proof points that the Liberals talk the talk, but they don’t walk the walk—then it becomes a question of overall competence,” said Mr. Lyle.

“They’re creating an opportunity for the opposition to do some long-term damage to the brand. Now, the good news for the government is that the opposition parties in the past have not been all that effective at using momentary issues that create long-term brand damage…this is a leader that survived SNC-Lavalin and the blackface [controversy]. There’s some real consequences here, unlike in the past.”

Mr. Lyle said that if the Liberals are able to deliver the vaccine according to the schedule they outlined, they have a very good shot at rebounding in the polls. Considering the fact that the vaccine rollout is in its early phase and that a third wave of the pandemic may hit Canada in the coming weeks, it will be premature to talk about the economic or fiscal recovery until the pandemic is reasonably under control, he said. If the budget is tabled when the COVID-19 is still spreading, people will not pay too much attention to it, he said.

“The recovery phase, sure, that will start to matter, but not until we deal with the spread of COVID and the vaccinations,” said Mr. Lyle. “So, the number one issue on that budget is not what do we do after COVID, but what do we do to get there. So, what is the federal government doing in the budget, not just to secure vaccines, but the rollout of the vaccines today? That’s going to be a big issue.”

Mr. Lyle said that the ballot question for the next election depends on the timing. If it’s called when the vaccination process is still ongoing, the focus will still be on pandemic management. But if it’s called after enough people have been inoculated, then Canadians will want to hear from the government what their plan is for the economic recovery.

