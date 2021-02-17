We must ensure that innovation leaves no Canadian behind

As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. For instance, back at the beginning of the pandemic, we never imagined that the world would produce several effective COVID-19 vaccines in less than a year. Whether it is telemedicine, vaccines, rapid tests, or automation, the urgent needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have given rise to a great deal of innovation. Continuous innovation will be needed as we exit the pandemic and begin to consider how to complete our social safety net and launch a green recovery.