A lesson from the Trump presidency

TORONTO—The Trump presidency has brought out the need of amendments to the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution that serves as the Supreme Law of the United States was approved in 1789 and is the oldest among the current written constitutions of the world. A few examples can illustrate how certain provisions of the Constitution could allow a president to be elected with the support of one-third of the population and misuse this outdated Constitution to become a dictator. These provisions relate to the Electoral College; the president’s power to pardon; and the structuring of the Supreme Court.