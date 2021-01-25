2021 holds promise, despite challenging start

On climate action, our mission in the European Union is to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.
The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow later this year will certainly be pivotal in this regard. Alongside Canada, we will capitalize on growing momentum to push for a swift implementation of the Paris Agreement and urge our international partners to adopt similarly ambitious policies and significantly increase their emissions reduction targets. Brussels and Ottawa are currently mulling over how best to prevent carbon leakage, while preserving the competitiveness of their industries. We are keen to coordinate our respective approaches to a possible carbon border adjustment mechanism, writes Christian Burgsmüller. Image courtesy of COP26
This year—marking the 45th anniversary of the European Union diplomatic mission in Canada—will be a defining time in transatlantic relations.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The prime minister didn’t apologize to workers at Rideau Hall, when asked if he owed staff who struggled under her tenure that acknowledgement, instead pivoting to describe their work over the years as 'exceptional.'
Apologizing for 'tensions' that became public over the last months, Julie Payette said that 'we all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better, and be attentive to one another’s perceptions.'