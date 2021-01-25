Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Global

2021 holds promise, despite challenging start

By Christian Burgsmüller      January 25, 2021

On climate action, our mission in the European Union is to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow later this year will certainly be pivotal in this regard. Alongside Canada, we will capitalize on growing momentum to push for a swift implementation of the Paris Agreement and urge our international partners to adopt similarly ambitious policies and significantly increase their emissions reduction targets. Brussels and Ottawa are currently mulling over how best to prevent carbon leakage, while preserving the competitiveness of their industries. We are keen to coordinate our respective approaches to a possible carbon border adjustment mechanism, writes Christian Burgsmüller. Image courtesy of COP26

This year—marking the 45th anniversary of the European Union diplomatic mission in Canada—will be a defining time in transatlantic relations.

