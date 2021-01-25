2021 holds promise, despite challenging start

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow later this year will certainly be pivotal in this regard. Alongside Canada, we will capitalize on growing momentum to push for a swift implementation of the Paris Agreement and urge our international partners to adopt similarly ambitious policies and significantly increase their emissions reduction targets. Brussels and Ottawa are currently mulling over how best to prevent carbon leakage, while preserving the competitiveness of their industries. We are keen to coordinate our respective approaches to a possible carbon border adjustment mechanism, writes Christian Burgsmüller.