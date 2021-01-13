Federal departments miss quarter of annual targets, with Transportation Safety Board, National Defence among poorest performers

In 2019-20, federal departments and agencies met 1,352 performance targets, missed 556, and tracked 431 more that didn’t have available results.
Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos tabled the performance reports on Dec. 7, 2020, for 87 federal departments and agencies. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
About 24 per cent of government programs tracked at the departmental level missed their performance targets in 2019-20, in a near-replica of the rate of unmet goals in the previous year.
