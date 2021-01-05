With its track record on health innovation, Canada should double down on support for science

Unique in its depth of analysis and insight into elections and electioneering, former public servant and current legal scholar Gregory Tardi's voluminous new work provides a day-by-day account of the 2019 contest.
Canada is facing a 'once-in-a-century opportunity to finally complete nation-building in the country by putting our efforts for innovation and investment into the North,' according to Arctic expert Jessica Shadian.
'Occasionally, the heavy equipment noise can intrude on my concentration,' says Dominion Carillonneur Andrea McCrady of working amid construction on the Hill. 'From time to time, a blast goes off that shakes the tower.'
'A multicultural society, one that is truly open and inclusive, is always a work in progress,' says Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger in a wide-ranging, end-of-year interview.
The protests are a harsh spotlight on the true nature of the populist rightwing forces that seek to harness hyper-nationalist rhetoric and majority grievance politics to give away public riches to private interests.
Canada's new veterans ombudsperson Nishika Jardine says she wants to look at gaps in service, progress for women and Indigenous veterans, and she 'wants to get the word out' about what the office actually does.