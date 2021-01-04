How much nature can address climate change depends on us

On Dec. 11, the Government of Canada released its renewed climate plan. As a young person who has been working in national and international climate action and conservation for the past four years, I was excited to see nature—more specifically, “nature-based climate solutions”—recognized as a necessary part of climate action. But the plan has some critical shortcomings in recognizing nature that must be addressed if we are to advert global climate crisis.
