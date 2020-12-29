Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Global

The Biden presidency: Canada’s opportunity to free the ‘Two Michaels’

By Pouyan Kimiayjan      December 29, 2020

Moving forward, if no resolution is reached before inauguration day, the Trudeau government has an opportunity to argue its case to the new White House to resolve Meng Wanzhou’s case and secure the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

In late 2018, Beijing detained two Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. The ‘two Micheals’ continue to languish in solitary confinement. Consequently, the arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens significantly damaged bilateral relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Photographs handouts

The Wall Street Journal recently ​revealed​ that the officials at the U.S. Justice Department have discussed the possibility of entering into a “deferred prosecution agreement” with Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou to end the extradition process. Through this agreement, in exchange for accepting certain allegations and admitting wrongdoing, prosecutors would potentially lift the charges laid against her. When ​asked​ if the Canadian government is aware of such discussions, Canada’s federal Justice Minister David Lametti said that he “can’t comment on that kind of speculation.”

