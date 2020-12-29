The Biden presidency: Canada’s opportunity to free the ‘Two Michaels’

The Wall Street Journal recently ​revealed​ that the officials at the U.S. Justice Department have discussed the possibility of entering into a “deferred prosecution agreement” with Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou to end the extradition process. Through this agreement, in exchange for accepting certain allegations and admitting wrongdoing, prosecutors would potentially lift the charges laid against her. When ​asked​ if the Canadian government is aware of such discussions, Canada’s federal Justice Minister David Lametti said that he “can’t comment on that kind of speculation.”