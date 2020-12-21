Released records to Commons Health Committee to date are duds: Ken Rubin

Of the millions of pages of federal pandemic records that the Trudeau government was ordered to hand over to the Commons Health Committee, and due by Dec. 7, 2020, as I reported in The Hill Times on Dec. 16, 2020, only a handful, just over 2,900 pages or 59 documents have been provided and they are duds. I know. I read them. They consist largely of Health Canada and the Public Health Agency media lines. Thrown in for good measure are 12 PMO press releases. Even the Speech Throne was tossed into the mix.