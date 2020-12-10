Who will pay down the deficit, Chrystia Freeland?

Runaway fiscal deficits, no matter their cause, always lead to the same place—a day of ultimate political reckoning, followed by budgets of punishing fiscal restraint. Sometimes, it’s the same government that guts the very deficits it has created. Remember Paul Martin back in the mid-1990s? Sometimes, the task falls to a new government that pledges deficit-weary voters much-needed fiscal austerity. But regardless of political stripe, the process remains inevitably the same. And the expendables always end up paying the bill.