This human rights crisis has been ignored by this government, whose claims of feminism and reconciliation wear thin without the appropriate action and resources.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett is pictured arriving for Question Period on Sept. 30. This government will continue to feign compassion when it really means condescension and when enough time passes, and after enough protesting, it will dust off the recommendations from the MMIWG inquiry and present it as change, writes Erica Ifill.