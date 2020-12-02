Move climate milestone to 2025 to spark real action, reader says

Re: “Feds’ climate bill is a plan to oversee a plan, but Parliament can improve it,” (The Hill Times, Nov. 25, p. 8). The introduction of Bill C-12 is certainly a step in the right direction, one that advocates have been urging for many years. Canada does not have a good track record when it comes to meeting greenhouse gas emissions targets. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2018 report warned Canada to set more ambitious targets and meet them by 2030 to help limit global warming at or below 1.5 C. The actions we take before 2030 matter the most and this urgency must be reflected in Bill C-12.