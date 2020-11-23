Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Global

Democracy in decline

By Gwynne Dyer      November 23, 2020

The United States is the oldest democracy, but it’s a pretty primitive one. Consider the antique and ridiculous Electoral College, or the rudimentary social welfare system, or the fact that it has the most gerrymandered electoral districts on the planet.

Anxiety around democracy's fate across several countries is all the greater because of other populist snake-oil salesmen, mini-Trumps. Flickr photo by Gage Skidmore

LONDON, U.K.—There’s no hurricane coming, but the windows of downtown Washington, D.C., are covered with plywood. They were initially boarded up due to fear of street violence during the election, but that fear lingers three weeks after the vote, because the restaurateurs and shop owners (whose premises remain open behind the plywood) think the violence could still happen.

Sponsored Content

Supporting a Digital Public Sector

By Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division - Canada

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

PMO’s Canada-U.S. relations team gearing up for transition to Biden administration

News|By Mike Lapointe
Brian Clow, executive director of issues management, parliamentary affairs and Canada-U.S. relations remains at the helm, and works closely with Elise Wagner, adviser for issues and Canada-U.S. relations within the PMO.

Trump’s unprecedented failure to concede expected to have ‘very little’ impact on Canada-U.S. relations, says Heyman

News|By Abbas Rana
'It's clear that everybody's already tilting in toward the next president,' said Mr. Heyman, who served as the U.S. envoy to Canada from 2014 to 2017.

When it comes to dissenting female MPs and dissenting white male MPs, Trudeau’s got a double standard, says former Grit MP Caesar-Chavannes

News|By Abbas Rana
One-term former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes talks to The Hill Times about her life in federal politics and about her upcoming book, Can You Hear Me Now?, and she says she's not ruling out a return to the Hill.

‘Always a rolling target to bring about big change’: Fergus says he’s optimistic in feds’ anti-racism strategy progress, ‘but we’re not there yet’

News|By Mike Lapointe
But NDP MP Matthew Green says 'there just seems to be ongoing reluctance for this government to go beyond the aesthetics of big ticket announcements.'

‘Massive overhaul’ of privacy law leaves political parties off the hook

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The bill leaves unanswered questions, including why the government wants consumer data, and how much businesses will be able to do with that data without consumers' permission, says John Lawford.

As COVID-19 runs ‘around unchecked,’ Trudeau urges renewed adherence to public health measures

News|By Beatrice Paez
Canada could be on track to hit upwards of 60,000 new infections in December, unless individuals modify their behaviour and restrictions are tightened.

Feds could receive 6 million vaccine doses by March 2021, but details around distribution in works

News|By Palak Mangat
The possibility of Canada receiving six million vaccine doses by the end of March 2021 comes with a 'big if,' says Iain Stewart, the newly named president of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

No system in place to verify if mail-in ballots counted in official tally, says Elections Canada

News
Elections Canada is exploring the idea of installing secure drop-off boxes for mail-in ballots.

What can Canadian pollsters learn from mistakes in American presidential polling?

News|By Neil Moss
'The methods they are using aren't capturing a certain segment of the population,' Abacus Data's David Coletto says of U.S. pollsters.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions