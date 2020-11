The Canadian Transportation Agency has been hard at work implementing the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, and CEO Scott Streiner writes that 'consideration should be given to expanding airlines' minimum obligations when flights are disrupted for reasons outside their control, to ensure that no passenger is ever again at risk of losing the value of a cancelled flight when rebooking doesn't meet their needs.'

The global collapse of air travel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is without precedent in the century since the dawn of international commercial aviation. Many passengers have experienced frustration, including, for some, exasperation about not getting refunds for cancelled flights. Airlines, meanwhile, have curtailed operations, mothballed aircraft, and laid off tens of thousands of employees. All this happened just months after new Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) fully came into effect on Dec. 15, 2019, writes Scott Streiner.